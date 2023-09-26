5 workers picketing in UAW strike hit by vehicle outside Flint-area plant

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Police say about five people were struck by a vehicle while picketing in the United Auto Workers strike outside a Flint-area General Motors plant and suffered minor injuries. The chief of the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County says the picketers were blocking a driveway, and an employee was trying to leave the Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek when the collision occurred just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. He says the employee drove through the pickets to leave the plant. The employee has not been located. A UAW official says two of the five people who were struck were taken to a local hospital.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.