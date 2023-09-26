Defendant in Michigan fake elector case seeks dismissal of charges over attorney general’s comments

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Republican who is accused of taking part in a fake elector scheme filed a motion Tuesday asking for eight criminal charges to be dismissed after the state Attorney General Dana Nessel said the group had been “brainwashed” and legit believe” that former President Donald Trump had won the 2020 election. The comments were made by Nessel, a Democrat, last week during a virtual event in which she also said the cases would be tried in “a very, very Democratic-leaning county.” Henry and several others, including former Michigan GOP co-chair Meshawn Maddock, are scheduled to appear for a preliminary exam on Oct. 12.

