Donatella Versace slams Italian government’s anti-gay policies from La Scala stage

MILAN (AP) — Donatella Versace slammed the Italian government for what she described as anti-gay policies in a heartfelt and personal speech that referenced her late brother, Gianni Versace, while receiving a fashion award this weekend. Versace said in the speech Sunday evening that “our government is trying to take away people’s rights to live as they wish, they are restricting our freedoms. She cited in particular a government policy that allows only the biological parent in same-sex couples to be officially recorded as the parent. The speech received a standing ovation from a fashion crowd at La Scala, where Versace received a humanitarian award. Gay rights activists praised her for clearly challenging the government’s actions, but called on the entire fashion community to do more.

