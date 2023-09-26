Musk’s X is the biggest purveyor of disinformation, EU official says

LONDON (AP) — A top European Union official says the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, is the biggest source of fake news and urged owner Elon Musk to comply with the bloc’s laws aimed at combating disinformation. European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova also said Tuesday that Google, TikTok, Microsoft and Meta have more to do to tackle disinformation. She says much of it is coming from Russia, which is using social media to wage a “war of ideas” against democracy. She was providing an update on the 27-nation EU’s 2022 Code of Practice on Disinformation.

