Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
By WILL WEISSERT and STEVE PEOPLES
Associated Press
SIMI VALLEY, Calf. (AP) — Republicans are meeting for their second presidential debate as top rivals seek to blunt the momentum of Donald Trump. The former president is so confident that he will continue to cruise through the party’s primary that he’s again forgoing sharing a stage with his competitors. Seven GOP White House candidates are squaring off at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California for a debate Wednesday sponsored by Fox Business. Rather than attend, Trump will be in Detroit, delivering a primetime speech that will compete for airtime with the debate and take place before a crowd of current and former union members.