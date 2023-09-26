Rubiales crisis fallout sees next UEFA annual meeting moved from Spain to France

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation has been stripped of hosting the next annual meeting of European governing body UEFA. The federation has been in turmoil since the Women’s World Cup final last month and the actions of its disgraced former president Luis Rubiales. Madrid was set to host the UEFA Congress of 55 member federations on Feb. 8. It also was to hold the group-stage draw for the next men’s Nations League competition. UEFA now says it’s relocating both events to Paris. Rubiales is under criminal investigation in Spain. World Cup-winning player Jenni Hermoso accused him of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips after the final.

