Sean McManus will retire in April after 27 years leading CBS Sports; David Berson named successor
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus has known for over a year when he planned to retire and who would be his successor. On Tuesday, it was made official. McManus will retire in April after 27 years in charge. His successor will be David Berson, who has been president of CBS Sports for over 10 years. McManus, who joined CBS Sports as president in 1996, has had many achievements during his tenure, but the most significant remains reacquiring the NFL rights in 1998. CBS did not have games from 1994 through 1997, which led to a mass exodus of talent. Many went to Fox, which outbid CBS for the NFC package in 1993.