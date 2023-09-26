Tanker crew member falls overboard, prompting frantic search, trip to shore for medical care

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say the crew of a fishing boat recovered a man who had fallen overboard from a tanker and began CPR before the Coast Guard rushed him to shore. Officials said the crew of America pulled the man from the water Tuesday morning. CPR continued aboard a Coast Guard rescue boat that took him to shore, where an ambulance was waiting. The man’s condition is not known. The Coast Guard says a mayday from the tanker MTM Dublin went out shortly after 4:30 a.m., reporting a crew member had fallen overboard. The rescue happened in rough conditions off Boston.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.