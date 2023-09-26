United Farm Workers endorses Biden, says he’s an ‘authentic champion’ for workers and their families

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United Farm Workers labor union is endorsing President Joe Biden for reelection in 2024. The union on Tuesday said the Democratic president has proven throughout his life that he’s an “authentic champion” for workers and their families, regardless of race or national origin. The farm workers’ union endorsed Biden in 2020 over then-Republican President Donald Trump. Trump is campaigning again for the GOP nomination and another chance to take on Biden again. The UFW was co-founded by Cesar Chavez. Chavez’s granddaughter, Julie Chavez Rodrigues, is the manager of Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign.

