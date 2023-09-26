YouTube prankster says he had no idea he was scaring man who shot him
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Associated Press
LEESBURG, Va, (AP) — A northern Virginia jury has heard testimony from a YouTube prankster who was shot earlier this year by one of his targets. Tanner Cook survived the shot to the chest he received in April at Dulles Town Center in Loudoun County, west of the nation’s capital. Alan Colie, a delivery driver who was the target of the prank, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and two firearms counts. He has pleaded not guilty. Cook told jurors Tuesday that he had no idea Colie was scared or angered by the prank until he was shot. He said he tries to confuse the targets of his pranks more than anger them.