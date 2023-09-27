13-year-old Chinese skateboarder wins gold at the Asian Games and now eyes the Paris Olympics

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — A 13-year-old girl from China has won a gold medal in stakeboarding at the Asian Games. Cui Chenxi says she’s now looking forward to next year’s Paris Olympics. The gold medal was one of many for the host nation on Day 4 of the two-week event. Chinese skater Zhang Jie took gold in the men’s street finals. More than 12,000 competitors from 45 countries and territories in Asia are competing in 481 events in Hangzhou. Nepal’s cricket team trounced Mongolia in a preliminary-round match and set multiple records along the way to the 273-run win.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.