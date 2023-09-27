Biden making defending democracy a touchstone in his reelection campaign — and a rejoinder to Trump

PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden is delivering his fourth in a series of presidential addresses about the state of democracy. It comes in a visit to Arizona on Thursday. It’s a cause that is a key motivator for Biden as he tries to remain in office even in the face of low approval ratings and widespread concern from voters about his age. As Biden slowly ramps up his reelection campaign, his core focus on democracy is increasingly intertwined with the political dynamics confronting him. His likeliest 2024 opponent, former President Donald Trump, continues to spread falsehoods about the 2020 election results. And Trump is battling unprecedented criminal charges stemming in part from those lies.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

