CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload miss work

A group of pharmacists frustrated with overwhelming workloads didn’t show up for work last week in at least a dozen Kansas City-area CVS pharmacies. The company’s response included sending its chief pharmacy officer to town and promising to quickly hire more help. A planned work stoppage didn’t close stores Wednesday. But it won’t be easy to resolve the bigger problems that have been growing for years as pharmacists took on more duties. It was one of the latest examples nationwide of workers fed up enough to take action. But unlike in the ongoing strikes at the automakers or in Hollywood, the pharmacists weren’t demanding raises or more vacation, but more workers to help them.

