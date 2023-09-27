France’s sexual equality watchdog says violent porn is sowing seeds for real-world sexual violence

PARIS (AP) — A French government-nominated watchdog body on sexual equality says an online deluge of violent and degrading pornography is sowing the seeds for real-world rapes and femicides. France’s high council for equality between women and men released a damning study on Wednesday about porn-industry practices. It alleged that the porn industry massively promotes sexual violence, rape culture, misogyny, racism and discrimination of LGBTQ people. In a radio interview, the council’s president described violent pornography as “a factory for future rapists, future killers of women.” The council laid out a series of recommendations, among them legal action against porn sites and the blocking and fining of sites without effective age controls.

