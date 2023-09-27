Giant panda Fan Xing leaves a Dutch zoo for her home country China
RHENEN, Netherlands (AP) — Giant panda Fan Xing has began a long journey home — to a country she has never visited. The 3-year-old was given a ceremonial send off Wednesday from Ouwehands Zoo in the Netherlands where she was born. She is heading to China to join a breeding program that is helping preserve the vulnerable species. Dutch diplomat Wouter Jurgens says he hopes the panda will be an ambassador for relations between the Netherlands and China. Those links have been strained in recent months by the Dutch decision to limit sales of advanced semiconductor processor chips.