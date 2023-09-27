Montana judge blocks enforcement of law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana state judge has blocked enforcement of a law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors. District Court Judge Jason Marks on Wednesday said the law is unconstitutional. He also said banning access to gender-affirming care would harm the mental and physical health of minors with gender dysphoria. The preliminary injunction would remain in effect until a full trial could be held on the issue. Marks has said he expects his decision on the injunction will be appealed to the Montana Supreme Court. Montana is one of at least 22 states that enacted bans on gender affirming medical care for minors. Most face lawsuits.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.