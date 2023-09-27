Qatar Airways executive says invasive gynecological examinations of passengers won’t be repeated

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A senior Qatar Airways executive has told an Australian Senate inquiry that there would be no repeat of an incident at Doha’s international airport in 2020 in which female passengers were subjected to invasive gynecological examinations. Australian Transport Minister Catherine King said three weeks ago that the examinations of 13 Australian women who had boarded a Qatar Airways plane to Sydney were a factor in her decision to refuse the Qatar government-owned airline additional flights to Australia. A Qatar Airways senior vice president described the incident, which occurred when authorities were looking for the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in an airport trash can, as “a one-off.”

