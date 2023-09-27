The 2nd GOP debate field will be a little bit smaller — and still missing Trump. Follow live updates

When seven presidential hopefuls gather at Ronald Reagan’s presidential library for the second Republican debate, expect to hear homages to the “Great Communicator.” The 40th president remains a hugely popular influence in today’s Republican Party, and the candidates for the 2024 nomination frequently reference him in their speeches. Former Vice President Mike Pence most often cites Reagan, noting his own pride in advising the Trump administration’s Supreme Court nominees “that sent Roe. v. Wade to the ash heap of history where it belongs.” The debate kicks off at 9 p.m. Eastern time in Simi Valley, California. Former President Donald Trump will be in Michigan instead.

By The Associated Press

