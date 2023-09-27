The Biden administration is expected to keep cap on refugees admitted to the US at 125,000

By REBECCA SANTANA and MATTHEW LEE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expected to keep the cap on refugees admitted to the United States at 125,000 for the next fiscal year, which begins Sunday. That is according to two U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the decision before the announcement. The refugee cap is the target for how many refugees the United States aims to admit in any given year, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the U.S. will admit that many. For the current fiscal year, the U.S. has only let in about 51,000 as of August. However, refugee advocates have noted that even that figure is a huge increase from where the program was at the end of the Trump administration.