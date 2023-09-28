As migration surges in Americas, ‘funds simply aren’t there’ for humanitarian response, UN says

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Countries in the Americas are reeling as the flow of migrants reaches historic levels, but a U.N. officials says international “funds simply aren’t there” for humanitarian needs. Ugochi Daniels of the International Organization for Migration says a larger and coordinated regional effort is necessary for a longer term solution to the steady movement of vulnerable people toward the United States. But she says other global crises — among them the war in Ukraine, conflict in Sudan, Morocco’s earthquake — have pulled global funds away. The flood of migrants to the Mexico-U.S. border has swelled in recent years and is overwhelming Latin American governments, many of which lack the funds to take care of their own citizens.

