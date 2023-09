Chinese ambassador says Australian lawmakers who visit Taiwan are being utilized by separatists

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — China’s ambassador to Australia has criticized Australian politicians who visit Taiwan, saying they are being utilized by separatists on the self-governing island. Ambassador Xiao Qian was commenting in Sydney after an Australian parliamentary delegation visited Taiwan this week, and as a former prime minister plans to deliver a speech in Taipei next month. China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory. Xiao said Australian parliamentarians and former prime ministers who visit Taiwan “carry political significance.” The Chinese government on Wednesday accused Taiwan’s governing party of seeking independence, a day after the island’s president lobbied for Australia’s support in joining a regional trade pact during a meeting with six visiting Australian lawmakers.

