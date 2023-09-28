Colleges should step up their diversity efforts after affirmative action ruling, the government says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking America’s colleges to step up their efforts to make campuses more racially diverse. A new Education Department report urges schools to boost scholarships and minority recruiting and give “meaningful consideration” to the adversity students face because of their race or finances. The report promotes strategies to boost diversity in the wake of a Supreme Court decision from June barring colleges from considering the race of applicants in the admission process. It fulfills a request from President Joe Biden to help colleges advance diversity without running afoul of the court’s decision.

