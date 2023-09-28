Florida high-speed train headed to Orlando fatally strikes pedestrian

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s high-speed passenger train service has suffered its first fatality on its new extension to Orlando. St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said a 25-year-old stepped in front of a Brightline train on Thursday morning near Fort Pierce. He said it appeared the man was committing suicide. Brightline opened its extension that connects Miami and Orlando last week. Since 2017, Brightline has been operating trains between Miami and West Palm Beach. This was the 99th death involving a Brightline train. The railroad has the highest death-per-mile rate in the country. Brightline did not immediately return calls and emails seeking comment. None of the previous deaths have been found to be Brightline’s fault.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.