Hawaii Army base under lockdown after man flees with handgun; no shots fired
By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and AUDREY McAVOY
Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — An Army base in Hawaii has gone into lockdown because of reports that a man with a handgun fled after getting into a scuffle while trying to talk to soldiers. An Army spokesperson says no shots were fired. People at Schofield Barracks are being told to shelter in place but the gates are open. Neighboring Wheeler Army Airfield is also under lockdown. The spokesperson says the Army is treating the circumstances as an “active shooter situation.”