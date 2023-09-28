Israel’s High Court hears challenge to law that makes it harder to remove Netanyahu from office

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court is hearing a challenge to a law that makes it harder to remove a sitting prime minister. Critics say the law is designed to protect Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has been working to reshape the justice system while he is on trial for alleged corruption. Thursday’s hearing deepens a rift between Netanyahu’s government and the judiciary, which it wants to weaken despite unprecedented opposition. It is the second major court case brought against a proposed package of legislation and government steps meant to alter the justice system. The plans to overhaul the judiciary have plunged Israel into turmoil and sparked months of protests.

By TIA GOLDENBERG and MOSHE EDRI Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.