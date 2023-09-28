Kari Lake, prominent Trump supporter and election denier, will launch US Senate campaign in Arizona
By JONATHAN J. COOPER and JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Donald Trump ally Kari Lake, who’s refused to acknowledge her loss in last year’s race for Arizona governor, is now running for U.S. Senate. A senior adviser says Lake will formally launch her campaign on Oct. 10. Lake is seeking the Republican nomination for the Senate seat now held by independent Kyrsten Sinema, a former Democrat. Lake’s entrance in one of next year’s top Senate contests complicates Republican efforts to nominate candidates with broader appeal after a disappointing showing for the GOP in last year’s midterms. Lake is a former television anchor who’s built an enthusiastic following with her unflinching support for Trump and her steadfast promotion of false claims of election fraud.