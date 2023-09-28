Kari Lake, prominent Trump supporter and election denier, will launch US Senate campaign in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Donald Trump ally Kari Lake, who’s refused to acknowledge her loss in last year’s race for Arizona governor, is now running for U.S. Senate. A senior adviser says Lake will formally launch her campaign on Oct. 10. Lake is seeking the Republican nomination for the Senate seat now held by independent Kyrsten Sinema, a former Democrat. Lake’s entrance in one of next year’s top Senate contests complicates Republican efforts to nominate candidates with broader appeal after a disappointing showing for the GOP in last year’s midterms. Lake is a former television anchor who’s built an enthusiastic following with her unflinching support for Trump and her steadfast promotion of false claims of election fraud.

By JONATHAN J. COOPER and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

