Man shot and wounded at New Mexico protest over installation of Spanish conquistador statue
ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been taken into custody after shooting and wounding a man at a protest in Española where officials had planned to install a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate. A Rio Arriba County sheriff’s spokesman says the victim was shot in the chest or stomach Thursday and was in stable condition at a hospital. The names of the wounded man and the suspect were not immediately released. The Albuquerque Journal reports there was a scuffle among activists protesting the installation of the statue. County officials had originally planned to install the statue on Thursday but postponed the ceremony in what they call the interest of public safety.