Man wanted in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur arrested, police say

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a man wanted in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur has been arrested. Police didn’t release any details of the circumstances surrounding the arrest of 32-year-old Jason Billingsley early Thursday, but planned a news conference later in the morning. Baltimore police found 26-year-old Pava LaPere dead Monday with signs of blunt force trauma in her apartment complex after she was reported missing. The Johns Hopkins University graduate founded the tech startup EcoMap Technologies while she was still a college student. Police announced a suspect in the case Tuesday evening, saying local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were searching for Billingsley, who was paroled last October in an earlier sexual assault case.

