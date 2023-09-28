NASCAR to return $1 million All-Star race to North Wilkesboro again in 2024

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — The NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race is returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina for a second straight year. State legislators joined NASCAR and track executives on Thursday for the announcement that the speedway will host it again next May. NASCAR held its first race at the short track in 27 years last spring with the non-points exhibition race won by Kyle Larson. North Wilkesboro was one of NASCAR’s original venues, hosting more than 90 Cup races before it closed in 1996. Federal and state funds helped complete renovations. The track will be repaved in time for the May 2024 race.

