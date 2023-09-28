WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Security Agency is starting an artificial intelligence security center — a crucial mission as AI capabilities are increasingly acquired, developed and integrated into U.S. defense and intelligence systems. The agency’s outgoing director, Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, made the announcement Thursday at the National Press Club. He said the center would be incorporated into the NSA’s Cybersecurity Collaboration Center, where the agency works with private industry and international partners to harden the U.S. defense-industrial base against threats from adversaries led by China and Russia. Nakasone said the U.S. currently has the advantage in AI but cannot take that for granted.

