Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s Olympic doping case will resume for two more days in November
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Olympic doping case involving teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will resume for two more days in November. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says its panel of three judges adjourned the appeal after the third day of a closed-door hearing. CAS says the judges “ordered the production of further documentation” and lawyers for all parties need more time. Valieva’s positive test for a banned heart medication was revealed in Beijing in February 2022. She had been the favorite for individual gold but placed fourth.