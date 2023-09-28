Shooting incident in Slovak capital leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — A shooting incident in the Slovak capital has left one person dead and four others injured. The rescue service in Bratislava said that a 32-year-old man died and four other people were transported to hospitals with injuries. The incident occurred in the Dubravka neighborhood after midnight on Thursday. Police spokesman Michal Szeiff told the local TASR news agency that officers arrived at the scene after receiving calls from people who reported gunshots and an explosion. Szeiff said that police fired shots at one person. According to a local news website, a man opened fire from the window of an apartment building and was shot dead by police when he attacked them with a knife.

