State officials in Michigan scratched from lawsuit over lead in Benton Harbor’s water

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed state officials from a lawsuit related to past lead contamination in a small southwestern Michigan city’s drinking water. But the case will proceed against Benton Harbor city officials, including the mayor. Lawyers for residents compared Benton Harbor to Flint where lead contaminated the city’s water system in 2014-15. But federal Judge Hala Jarbou on Thursday said the state did not create Benton Harbor’s water problems. Experts say an aging water system, fewer users and other issues caused lead to leach from pipes, contaminating the supply. Virtually all lead service lines have been replaced.

