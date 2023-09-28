SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: From bananas to baby socks, lawyers stick to routines before arguments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers at the Supreme Court have some occasionally eccentric rituals. The Biden administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer eats a bunch of bananas. Some advocates rub the feet on John Marshall’s statue a floor below the courtroom. Arguing at the Supreme Court can be intimidating. Lawyers stand at a lectern near the bench and can spend an hour or more answering questions from the nine justices. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar has five or six bananas for breakfast on the mornings she argues before the court. Former Justice Department lawyer Sri Srinivasan carried baby socks belonging to his twin children. The Supreme Court begins its new term on Monday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.