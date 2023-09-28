Thai police say drug bust nets methamphetamine, crystal meth and heroin worth $8.2 million

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say they made one of the country’s biggest ever seizures of illicit drugs, a haul including methamphetamine, crystal meth and heroin, with a total estimated street value of about $8.2 million. They say the drugs were seized and four men arrested Wednesday night at a house in Nakhon Pathom, west of Bangkok. The seized drugs included 15 million methamphetamine tablets, 443 wrapped packages of heroin, 926 pounds of crystal meth and several other drugs often used for partying. They did not say where the drugs originated, but U.N. and other experts have said that neighboring Myanmar is the source of most of the region’s methamphetamine and heroin.

