The centuries-old card game of bridge offers a sharp contrast to esports at the Asian Games

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — The centuries-old card game of bridge is being played at the Asian Games. Esports, chess, and bridge are among the so-called mind sports with full medal status at the two-week long, multi-sports event with more than 12,000 participants. The games offer all the traditional Olympics sports, but bridge gives the event a different look. At least nine players in the field of about 200 are over 70. The oldest is 78-year-old Masood Mazhar of Pakistan, a sharp contrast with 13-year-old Chinese skateboarder Cui Chenxi who won gold earlier in the week.

