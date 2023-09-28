TikTok says it regrets Indonesia’s decision to ban e-commerce sales on social media platforms

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Chinese-owned app TikTok says it regrets the Indonesian government’s decision to ban e-commerce transactions on social media platforms and particularly the impact it would have on the millions of sellers who use TikTok Shop. But TikTok Indonesia said in a statement it will respect the regulations and laws that apply in Indonesia and “will take a constructive path forward.” Indonesia banned goods transactions on social media platforms such as TikTok in a bid to protect small businesses from e-commerce competition, accusing them of predatory pricing. Indonesia’s Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan on Monday announced the decision after a meeting with President Joko Widodo.

By EDNA TARIGAN and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

