Traveling with Milley: A reporter recalls how America’s top soldier was most at home with his troops

STE MERE EGLISE, France (AP) — Gen. Mark Milley, in June, made his last trip to Normandy to honor those who fought on D-Day, and to celebrate with the young American soldiers in the French town that welcomes them every year. This Saturday, Milley ends his term as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. For an Associated Press reporter traveling with him, it became no ordinary reporting trip. Milley was everywhere, mixing it up with his troops, mischievous and at home. But along the way he made the reporter’s late great-uncle, who was buried at Normandy, part of what he described as his “spiritual” journey. He ended the trip by praying with her at his grave.

