Trump won’t try to move Georgia case to federal court after judge rejected similar bid by Meadows
By KATE BRUMBACK and JEFF AMY
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump say he will not seek to get his Georgia election interference case transferred to federal court. The revelation in a court filing Thursday comes three weeks after a judge rejected a similar attempt by Trump’s White House chief of staff. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges alleging he illegally sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election. A venue change would not have meant that a reelected Trump could have pardoned himself because any conviction would have still happened under state law. It would have, however, broadened the jury pool and meant that a trial would not be photographed or televised.