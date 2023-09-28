What to know as fall vaccinations against COVID, flu and RSV get underway

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fall vaccination season is in full swing, with health officials urging both an updated COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine for most everyone. The new COVID-19 shots may be getting a little easier for adults to find amid a messy rollout, as insurers tell the government they’re resolving some barriers. But doses for children under 12 still are frustratingly scarce although officials say they’ve started shipping. New this year are vaccines for older adults and women in late pregnancy to guard against another virus named RSV.

