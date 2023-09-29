A Spanish court rejects appeal to reopen the investigation into tycoon John McAfee’s jail cell death

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish court has turned down an appeal to reopen the investigation into the 2021 death of British-American tycoon John McAfee. He was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide. The court said in a ruling published on Friday that McAfee’s death was ruled a suicide and there was nothing to suggest otherwise. McAfee’s family had asked for the case, closed with the court’s suicide verdict in February 2022, to be reopened. No more appeals are allowed. The creator of McAfee antivirus software was arrested in October 2020 at Barcelona’s international airport and was awaiting a court decision on extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges.

