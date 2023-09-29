Angels star Shohei Ohtani finishes with the best-selling jersey in MLB this season

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s soaring popularity was even more evident when it came to jersey sales. Ohtani had the best-selling jersey in Major League Baseball this season. It’s the first time a Japanese player finished in the top spot. The league and the Players Association released its top-20 list with rankings based on sales of Nike jerseys since Opening Day on MLBShop.com. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star beat out Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

