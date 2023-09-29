Proud Boys member who disappeared ahead of his sentencing in the Jan. 6 attack has been arrested

A member of the Proud Boys extremist group who disappeared days before he was supposed to be sentenced for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot has been arrested, the FBI said Friday. Christopher Worrell, of Naples, Florida, was on house arrest when he went missing last month ahead of his sentencing in Washington, where prosecutors were seeking 14 years behind bars on convictions for assault, obstruction of Congress and other offenses. Andrea Aprea, a spokesperson for the FBI office in Tampa, confirmed Worrell’s arrest, but said she had no further details. Worrell’s attorney, William Shipley, didn’t immediately return a phone message on Friday.

