Police scuffle with electoral court justices in Guatemala as prosecutors seek to seize vote tallies

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Policemen have shoved and wrestled with justices of Guatemala’s top electoral tribunal, as prosecutors sought to seize the tally sheets of votes from the August presidential elections. There were harrowing scenes Saturday of justices holding tight to boxes, as police tried to wrestle them away. Seventy-year-old Justice Maynor Franco, wearing a suit and tie, refused to give up his grip on a vote box, even as a much younger agent tried to wrestle it away. Justice Blanca Alfaro pleaded with officers not to take the boxes, because they represented the will of voters. She was shoved and briefly fell to the floor during the fracas.

