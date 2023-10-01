At least 10 migrants are reported killed in a freight truck crash in southern Mexico

TAPACHULA, Chiapas (AP) — At least 10 migrants have died and about 15 other people have been injured when a freight truck they were riding in crashed on a highway in southern Mexico near the border with Guatemala. The Chiapas state civil defense office said the crash happened Sunday on a highway near the town of Pijijiapan. Photos showed a truck with an open cargo box tipped on its side, and the victims on the side of the highway. The office did not confirm the nationalities of the victims, but an employee of the state prosecutor’s office said they were largely Cuban migrants who had been hitching rides on passing vehicles.

