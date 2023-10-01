Buck Showalter says he will not return as New York Mets manager

NEW YORK (AP) — Buck Showalter says he will not return for a third season as New York Mets manager after a disappointing season in which baseball’s highest-spending team tumbled from contention by midsummer. The 67-year-old Showalter made the announcement before Sunday’s game against Philadelphia. The Mets entered 74-86, 29 1/2 games behind NL East champion Atlanta. Showalter took over as manager before the 2022 season and led the Mets to a 101-61 record last year. New York is expected to hire David Stearns as president of baseball operations above general manager Billy Eppler, and Showalter’s departure allows Stearns to make his manager pick.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.