Inmate accused of killing corrections officer at Georgia prison

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia prison guard is dead after he was attacked by an inmate. The Georgia Department of Corrections said that 42-year-old correctional officer Robert Clark died at a hospital after an inmate assaulted him Sunday with a homemade weapon at Smith State Prison in rural Glennville. The agency said in a news release that Clark was escorting two inmates from the dining hall when one of them attacked him from behind. The statement said the second inmate tried to help the officer and was also wounded. Corrections officials said inmate Layton Lester is facing charges in the officer’s death. Department of Corrections records show Lester is serving a life sentence for murder.

