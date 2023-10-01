Roof of a church collapses during a Mass in northern Mexico. No word on whether there are casualties

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say the roof of a church has collapsed in northern Mexico during a Mass, and rescue teams are searching for any victims. There is no word yet on whether Sunday’s incident resulted in an any casualties. The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tampico says the roof caved in while parishioners were receiving communion at the Santa Cruz church in the Gulf coast city of Ciudad Madero, next to the port city of Tampico. Tamaulipas state police say units of the National Guard, the state police and state civil defense office and the Red Cross are at the scene seeking to rescue any victims.

