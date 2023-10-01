The UK defense secretary suggests British training of Ukrainian soldiers could move into Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new defense secretary has suggested that British military training of Ukrainian soldiers, which currently takes place in U.K. bases, could move into western Ukraine. In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Grant Shapps said he was in discussion with the British army about “eventually getting the training brought closer and actually into Ukraine as well.” However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was quick to rule out speculation that British forces were being deployed to Ukraine imminently. Shapps’ suggestion was not for the “hear and now,” Sunak told reporters, but a possibility “for the long term.” More than 23,500 recruits from Ukraine have received combat training in army bases across the U.K. since the start of 2022.

