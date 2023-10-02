A grizzly bear attack leaves 2 people dead in western Canada. Park rangers kill the bear

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — National park officials in Canada say that a grizzly bear attack at a national park in western Canada has left two people dead, and that the bear later was killed by park rangers. The attack took place Friday in Banff National Park in Alberta Province. The Parks Canada agency says it received an alert from a GPS device in the park’s Red Deer River valley Friday evening indicating a bear attack. A response team was hampered by bad weather and reached the site early Saturday, when they found a couple dead. Team members also found an aggressive grizzly bear, which was killed for the sake of public safety.

